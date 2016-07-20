Kyrgyzstan to host ethnic culture festival as part of World Nomad Games

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM A festival of ethnic culture «Nomad Fest» will take place in the framework of the Second World Nomad Games on 5-7 September 2016, the press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

"The Secretariat of the World Nomad Games and the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic announced the republican contest on etnomoda and etnohit," the report says.



The winners will participate in the festival «Nomad Fest», which will take place in Issyk-Kul within the framework of the Second World Nomad Games.

The republican contest will take place from 12 to 14 August in Bishkek, Kabar reported.