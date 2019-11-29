Kyrgyzstan to host next CA Leaders’ Consultative Meeting

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Kyrgyzstan was named the next country to host the Consultative Meeting of the Leaders of the Central Asian countries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Earlier, it was informed that First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived in Tashkent for the Consultative Meeting of the Leaders of the Central Asian countries. During the meeting, the Elbasy was elected Honorary Chairman of the Consultative Meeting.

Photo credit: president.uz