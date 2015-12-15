BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The next meeting of the heads of government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states will be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2016, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Temir Sariyev said at the 14th SCO Prime Ministers' Meeting in Zhengzhou, China, on December 15, Kazinform refers to AKI Press.

Kyrgyzstan will pay a particular attention to effective regional cooperation in trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian areas during its SCO Chairmanship, Prime Minister Sariyev said. "We look forward to cooperation with all SCO member states and structures in implementation of the work plans for the next year," the Prime Minister said. Kyrgyzstan welcomes the decision on start of the procedure for accession of India and Iran into SCO, believing this will be another step towards strengthening of the total economic capacity of the Organization, Prime Minister Sariyev said.