Kyrgyzstan to host several major international sporting events in 2024

A number of large-scale international sporting events are planned to be held in Bishkek in 2024, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Edil Baisalov told during a meeting of the organizing committee for the preparation of these sporting events, Kabar reports.

In particular, Bishkek will host:

- World Billiards Championship among juniors and juniors under 19 years old from February 21 to 26;

- World Championships among men and women in billiards from February 26 to March 3;

- Ice Hockey World Championship in the third division of Group “A” from March 10 to 16;

- World Ice Hockey Championship among women's teams from March 23 to April 1;

- World Taekwondo Championships for the Deaf from March 25 to 30;

- Asian Championships in Greco-Roman, freestyle and women's wrestling from April 11 to 16;

- Asian qualifying (licensed) tournament for the XXXIII Olympic Games in Paris in Greco-Roman, freestyle and women's wrestling from April 19 to 21.

Edil Baisalov noted that the relevant government bodies need to timely and fully implement the appropriate measures in order to successfully conduct these sporting events.