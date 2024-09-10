Kyrgyzstan to host VI World Nomad Games in 2026

Kyrgyzstan will host the VI World Nomad Games in 2026, Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Altynbek Maksutov said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

He highlighted Kyrgyz athletes are shining at the V World Nomad Games in Astana.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan tops the overall medal standings with 14 gold medals followed by Kyrgyzstan with 3 gold medals.

268 people arrived in Kazakhstan to represent Kyrgyzstan at the Games.