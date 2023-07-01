EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:52, 01 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Kyrgyzstan to host VII International Economic Forum "Issyk-Kul 2023"

    None
    Фото: cgtn.com
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM. The VII International Economic Forum «Issyk-Kul 2023» will be held in Cholpon-Ata on July 27, KABAR reports.

    According to the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, the forum will serve as a platform for building a constructive dialogue between representatives of the business communities of Kyrgyzstan, China, Russia, Uzbekistan and a number of other countries, which in the future will initiate the implementation of interesting and significant projects.

    The areas of work will cover such areas of cooperation as energy, agriculture, industry, healthcare, education, hotel and restaurant business, architecture and construction (engineering), information technology, logistics and international transportation.

    Given the wide composition of the delegations, a unique opportunity is provided for domestic entrepreneurs to establish partnerships and expand the circle of reliable partners among representatives of the business sector.


    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!