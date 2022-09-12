Kyrgyzstan to host World Forum of Rectors

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM On September 14-15, Kyrgyzstan will host the World Forum of Rectors on the topic «The role of universities in building a national innovation ecosystem,» Deputy Minister of Education and Science of the country Rasul Abazbek uulu told, KABAR reports.

He said that the event is expected to be attended by about 100 rectors of higher educational institutions from 60 countries.

The deputy head pointed out that within the framework of the forum it is planned to hold a number of panel sessions and an international exhibition of universities «EXPO-2022» at Bishkek Humanities University.

«Note that the forum will become the basis for the exchange of experience of universities in order to increase the effectiveness of research and innovation. The participants will discuss ways to organize scientific schools to realize the scientific and technical potential of young people, commercialize the intellectual property of universities, and increase research and educational services. The forum will promote cooperation between the universities of Kyrgyzstan and international partners,» summed up Abazbek uulu.

