EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:34, 25 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Kyrgyzstan to introduce emergency in energy sector

    None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyzstan will introduce an emergency situation in the energy sector. President Sadyr Zhaparov signed the Decree «On the emergency situation in the energy sector of the Kyrgyz Republic», his press service said, KABAR reports.

    The emergency situation will be introduced in order to take urgent measures to bring Kyrgyzstan out of the energy crisis associated with climate challenges, low water inflow in the Naryn River basin, and a lack of generating capacity in the face of rapidly outpacing growth in energy consumption.

    According to the decree, from August 1, 2023, an emergency regime will be introduced in the energy industry of Kyrgyzstan, valid until Dec. 31, 2026.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!