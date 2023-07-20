EN
    17:13, 20 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Kyrgyzstan to launch 11 HPPs next year

    None
    Photo: pixabay
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 11 hydroelectric power plants will be launched in Kyrgyzstan in 2024, Minister of Energy of the republic Taalaibek Ibraev said Thursday at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on the results of the first half of 2023, Kazinform cites Kabar.

    He noted that 5 of them are large plants and 6 mini-hydropower plants.

    Thus, large hydropower plants will be built in Jalal-Abad, Chui Oblasts and in the city of Osh, as well as mini HPPs in Issyk-Kul, Batken, Chui Oblasts of the country.

    Minister Ibraev added that 17 HPPs are also under construction across Kyrgyzstan.


