Kyrgyzstan to open 42 schools and 4 gyms by September 1

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 42 schools and 4 gyms will be opened in Kyrgyzstan by September 1, head of the State Agency of Architecture, Construction and Housing and Communal Services Myrzabek Zhyparkulov wrote on Facebook, Kazinform cites Kabar.

According to him, on behalf of President Sadyr Zhaparov and under the control of the Cabinet of Ministers, State Agency of Architecture is currently completing the construction of 46 social facilities, including 42 schools and 4 sports halls.

«Construction of facilities is at the final stage. The new schools will have modern, high-quality and comfortable canteens, sports halls, concert halls with furniture,» Zhyparkulov wrote.