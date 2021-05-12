Kyrgyzstan to purchase Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine for $20 mln

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - A Chinese vaccine against COVID-19 will be purchased with the funds from the World Bank, Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said on the air of the Birinchi Radio, Kabar reports.

«Yesterday we held an online conference with donors and the World Bank, at the end of which an agreement was signed. The World Bank will allocated $20 million to buy a vaccine against coronavirus infection. We will choose a vaccine from a list approved by the World Health Organization. The Russian vaccine Sputnik V is not on the list, but there is Sinopharm there, and we will purchase it,» the minister said.

Yesterday at a meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov Vice President of the World Bank for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde said USD 20 million will be allocated to Kyrgyzstan to purchase WHO-approved coronavirus vaccines.