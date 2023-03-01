EN
    16:50, 01 March 2023

    Kyrgyzstan to receive Mi-8 rescue helicopter this autumn

    Photo: en.kabar.kg
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - A rescue helicopter based on Mi-8 will arrive in Kyrgyzstan in November 2023, Igor Maslov, head of the Russian presidential administration's department for interregional and cultural relations with foreign countries said, Kazinform cites Kabar.

    He said that the helicopter will be upgraded for rescue operations, taking into account the highlands of Kyrgyzstan.

    «We have already discussed this issue with the leadership of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic and took into account their recommendations. A rescue helicopter must not only fly in the clouds, but must be equipped and ready to carry out rescue operations at high altitudes,» he said.


    Kyrgyzstan
