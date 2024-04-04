Kyrgyzstan to send humanitarian assistance to Kazakhstan over floods

Kyrgyzstan seeks to send humanitarian assistance to flood-stricken regions of Kazakhstan in the near future, Kyrgyz Prime minister Akylbek Zhaparov said during the Supreme Council meeting, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The Kyrgyz premier said that upon the Head of State of Kyrgyzstan the emergency situations ministry of the country is setting up humanitarian cargo containing foods made in Kyrgyzstan set to be delivered to Kazakhstan as soon as possible.