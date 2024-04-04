EN
    Kyrgyzstan to send humanitarian assistance to Kazakhstan over floods

    Kyrgyzstan
    Photo: gov.kg

    Kyrgyzstan seeks to send humanitarian assistance to flood-stricken regions of Kazakhstan in the near future, Kyrgyz Prime minister Akylbek Zhaparov said during the Supreme Council meeting, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    The Kyrgyz premier said that upon the Head of State of Kyrgyzstan the emergency situations ministry of the country is setting up humanitarian cargo containing foods made in Kyrgyzstan set to be delivered to Kazakhstan as soon as possible.

    After the accident at the thermal power station in Bishkek, Kazakhstan extended a helping hand to Kyrgyzstan… Taking the opportunity, I’d like to express gratitude to Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan for the help provided… We’re also to send our brotherly nation humanitarian assistance… On April 8, the Kazakh Prime minister is to pay a visit to Kyrgyzstan, during which we will discuss whether more help is needed, said Zhaparov.

