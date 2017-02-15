Kyrgyzstan to vote for new president on November 19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan will be held on November 19, 2017, Kazinform has learnt from RIA Novosti.

According to the Kyrgyz Constitution, the president is elected for a six-year term. One person can't run for more than one presidential term.

President Almazbek Atambayev's presidency will expire in autumn 2017. Atambayev claimed that he had no plans to name a successor.



"President of the Kyrgyz Republic Almazbek Atambayev has received today Chairman of the Central Election Commission Nurzhan Shaildabekov. The President noted the special importance of electing a new president of the country, which in accordance with constitutional law will be held on the third Sunday of November, that is November 19 this year," the president's press service said in a statement.