Kyrgyzstan-Urumqi trade turnover in 2015 made $ 1.34 bln - Urumqi Mayor

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM The trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Urumqi amounted to $ 1.34 billion in 2015, Mayor of Urumqi (China) Ilham Shabir told today during the Third Economic Forum "Issyk-Kul 2016".

He said that, in recent years there is a tendency of growth of trade turnover between the two countries.

"This year, 19 companies have already invested in Kyrgyzstan, particularly in the production of clothing, energy, etc. Kyrgyzstan pinned great hope on them. I would like to thank and hope that the authorities of your country will support our entrepreneurs and stimulate the development of our cooperation," said the Mayor of Urumqi.

In addition, he said that a memorandum of cooperation is signed between Urumqi and Bishkek and Osh and Urumqi.

Also Ilham Shabbir said that the Fourth Economic Forum will be held in September in Urumqi. In this regard, he invited representatives of Kyrgyzstan to take part in this event, according to Kabar.