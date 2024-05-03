Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to raise commodity turnover to $2bln

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan intend to raise commodity turnover to $2 billion. Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov said it at the plenary session of the III Tashkent International Investment Forum, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Kyrgyz Prime Minister spoke on high tourist flow between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan as well as twofold growth of the mutual commodity turnover between the two countries in recent years. He said the two countries are working on raising trade turnover to $2 billion.

The forum brought together high ranking officials of several countries including Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Seah Kian Peng, Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz, representatives of international organizations and financial institutions, like the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the UN Economic Commission for Europe, and the OPEC Fund for International Development.

The programme of the forum includes a plenary session, more than 50 expert meetings, roundtable discussions and B2B talks.

Representatives of 93 countries are participating in the event.