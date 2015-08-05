Kyrgyzstan will become full member of Eurasian Economic Union tomorrow - EEC

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Kyrgyzstan becomes a full member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) from August 6, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) said in statement on Wednesday.

"On August the 6th the agreement on Kyrgyzstan's entering the EAEU comes into force. Kyrgyzstan becomes the fifth full member of the Eurasian Economic Union alongside with Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia," runs the statement. Kazakhstan on Wednesday ratified the agreement on Kyrgyzstan's accession to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Kazakhstan was the last country to have ratified the agreement. The agreement on Kyrgyzstan's accession to EAEU was signed in December 2014 at a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow. On May 8, the leaders of EAEU member countries signed protocols to the agreement. Kyrgyzstan will become the fifth Eurasian Union member-country. Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan signed a treaty on the EAEU in Astana on May 29, 2014, which came into force on January 1, 2015. Armenia joined the union last December. The EAEU membership involves free movement of goods, capital and labor between its member-countries as well as the provision of services, TASS reports.