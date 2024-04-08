EN
    12:48, 08 April 2024

    Kyrgyzstan wins 3 medals at international dance tournament in Kazakhstan

    Photo credit: Kabar

    A pair of Anzhelika and Aaron Ratinov from Kyrgyzstan won two silver medals and one bronze medal at the international dance tournament held in Kazakhstan, the Almaty Open 2024, President of the Dance Sports Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic Sergey Titunin said, Kabar reports.

    Athletes from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan took part in the annual tournament - about 500 pairs in total.

    Kyrgyzstanis took second place in the “youth + adults, D-class standard” category and took third place in the “youth + adults, up to C-class standard” category. They also took second place in the “youth + adults, open class Rising Stars standard” category.

