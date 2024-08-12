Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover since beginning of year amounts to $7.6 bln
Kyrgyzstan's foreign and mutual trade in goods stood at $7.6 billion in January-June this year, Kabar reports.
The volume of Kyrgyzstan's foreign and mutual trade in goods in January-June 2024 amounted to $7.6 billion and increased by 9.4% compared to January-June 2023, Deputy Chairman of the National Statistical Committee Zainidin Zhumaliyev said.
According to him, export deliveries decreased by 3.2%, while import receipts, on the contrary, increased by 12.4%.
The volume of mutual trade between Kyrgyzstan and the EAEU member states in January-June 2024 amounted to 2.0 billion US dollars and decreased by 9.3% compared to January-June 2023. The largest share of the republic's mutual trade during this period was with Russia 71.6% and Kazakhstan 26.5%, he said.