Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover since beginning of year amounts to $7.6 bln

Kyrgyzstan's foreign and mutual trade in goods stood at $7.6 billion in January-June this year, Kabar reports.

The volume of Kyrgyzstan's foreign and mutual trade in goods in January-June 2024 amounted to $7.6 billion and increased by 9.4% compared to January-June 2023, Deputy Chairman of the National Statistical Committee Zainidin Zhumaliyev said.

According to him, export deliveries decreased by 3.2%, while import receipts, on the contrary, increased by 12.4%.