EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:12, 12 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover since beginning of year amounts to $7.6 bln

    extrenal trade turnover
    Photo credit: Kabar

    Kyrgyzstan's foreign and mutual trade in goods stood at $7.6 billion in January-June this year, Kabar reports. 

    The volume of Kyrgyzstan's foreign and mutual trade in goods in January-June 2024 amounted to $7.6 billion and increased by 9.4% compared to January-June 2023, Deputy Chairman of the National Statistical Committee Zainidin Zhumaliyev said.

    According to him, export deliveries decreased by 3.2%, while import receipts, on the contrary, increased by 12.4%.

    The volume of mutual trade between Kyrgyzstan and the EAEU member states in January-June 2024 amounted to 2.0 billion US dollars and decreased by 9.3% compared to January-June 2023. The largest share of the republic's mutual trade during this period was with Russia 71.6% and Kazakhstan 26.5%, he said.

    Tags:
    Central Asia Eurasian Economic Union Kyrgyzstan World News
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    x