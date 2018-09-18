Kyzylorda-based plant to make glass screens for smartphones

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - A glass plant is set to be commissioned in the city of Kyzylorda by yearned, Kazinform has learnt from a local source. The local authorities do their best to complete construction of the plant in time.

Akim (governor) of Kyzylorda regionKrymbek Kusherbayev visited the construction site of the plant to inspect the progress in construction. 240 builders from 17 contracting companies are involved in the construction process at this stage.



It should be noted that China Triumph joined the construction of the state-of-the-art plant as an investor to produce ultrathin and ultra-transparent glass for solar batteries, smartphones and tablets (the plant's capacity is 250 tons of ultrathin glass per day).



The cost of the project is around $150 million. The plant is expected to produce 0.15 mm thick glass with smooth surface and low distortion.