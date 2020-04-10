EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:10, 10 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Kyzylorda doctors deliver baby from coronavirus infected woman

    None
    None
    KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - Doctors of Kyzylorda city helped a woman who tested positive for coronavirus, safely deliver a baby, this has been announced by Vice Minister of Health Lyazat Aktayeva on her Facebook account, Kazinform reports.

    The woman was admitted to a maternity hospital on April 8. The woman was tested positive for COVID-19.

    It was noted that the newborn weighing 2.970 kg was placed in an infant incubator. The condition of the child is satisfactory. The new mother was transferred to an infectious diseases hospital.


    Tags:
    Kyzylorda region Kyzylorda Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!