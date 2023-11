Kyzylorda hosting Kazakhstan Judo Championship this week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan Judo Championship will kick off in Kyzylorda city on November 16. Over 400 judokas from the cities of Astana and Almaty and other regions of Kazakhstan will compete in 14 weight categories, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of "Judo Federation" republican public organization.

Among those participating are silver medalists of the world judo championship Azamat Mukanov from western Kazakhstan and Rustam Ibrayev from Aktobe who also represented Kazakhstan at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Zhansaya Smagul from Karaganda and Didar Khamza from southern Kazakhstan, bronze medalists of the Asia judo championship Yeldos Zhumakhan from Mangistau region and Yerzhan Shynkeyev from Karaganda, young but already internationally renowned judokas Bauyrzhan Zhauyntayev, Magzhan Shamshadin, Zhaksybek Zhenisbek, Marian Urdayeva, ZhanarKkashkyn and Gulzhan Issanova.



Kazakhstan's national judo team for next year's domestic and international competitions will be formed based on the results of the event in Kyzylorda.



The Kazakhstan Judo Cup will start on November 19, right after the championship.