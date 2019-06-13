EN
    16:44, 13 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Kyzylorda hosts intl symposium of artists

    KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM An international symposium of artists has kicked off in Kyzylorda, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The event is held as part of implementation of the programme "Course towards the future: modernization of Kazakhstan's identity" initiated by the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.
    The organizer of the symposium is Kyzylorda region's department for culture, archives and documentation.
    The goal of the event is to encourage gifted youth and exchange opinions and experience among the honored figures of art and beginning artists.
    Well-known artists of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and local young talents - 20 people in total - are participating in the symposium.


