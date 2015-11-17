EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:31, 17 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Kyzylorda names its beauty queen (PHOTOS)

    None
    None
    KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - A 21-year-old Tursynai Mukan has been crowned as the 2015 Miss Kyzylorda.

    The Miss Kyzylorda beauty contest was organized by Beautycorp modeling agency this year with the support of the youth resource center and the Arai entertainment complex. Tursynai who is a second-year student of the Almaty State Humanitarian and Pedagogic College wrote on her Instagram after winning the beauty pageant: "The moment of happiness! I will never forget these emotions! By the way, I also won in the Miss Intelligence category dispelling the illusion that beautiful girls cannot be smart." Tursynai will represent her hometown at the 2015 Miss Kazakhstan beauty pageant in Astana in December. Kamila Kalybayeva and Arailym Akimali were the runners-up of the contest.

    Tags:
    Kyzylorda region Events Kyzylorda Kazinform's Timeline News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!