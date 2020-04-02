Kyzylorda region channels KZT 104 mln to battle coronavirus

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM Kyzylorda region channeled KZT 104 mln to battle coronavirus. The mobilization reserve plans to allocate KZT 672 mln to respond to emergency situation, Kazinform reports.

«KZT 12.8 mln out of KZT 104 mln will be allotted for acquisition of antiseptics, bedclothes and face masks. Besides, KZT 672 mln will be channeled from the mobilization rerserve,» Governor of the region Gulshara Abdykalikova told an online briefing.

The region launched call-centre 400-100 to provide updated information.