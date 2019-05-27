EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:04, 27 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Kyzylorda region governor reports to President Tokayev in Akorda

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today akim (governor) of Kyzylorda region Krymbek Kusherbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    Governor Kusherbayev reported to the Head of State on the progress in implementation of the Comprehensive Development Plan of Kyzylorda region until 2022 and the fulfillment of the tasks given during President Tokayev's visit to the region.

    At the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed to the importance of assuming effective measures aimed at improving the wellbeing of the population and tackling ecological problems of the region.

    Wrapping up the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan gave specific instructions to Krymbek Kusherbayev.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Kyzylorda region President of Kazakhstan Regions President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!