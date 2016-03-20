Kyzylorda region governor votes at Kazakhstani parliamentary elections

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of Kyzylorda region Krymbek Kusherbayev has cast his vote at the snap parliamentary elections.

According to his press secretary, the governor voted at the polling station №263. 1,854 voters are registered at this polling station.

In total, there are 350 polling stations in the region.

Voters still have time to cast their votes as the elections to the Majilis and maslikhats will run until 8:00 p.m.