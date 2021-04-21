Kyzylorda region likely to toughen quarantine restrictions

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM Kyzylorda region may stiffen quarantine restrictions, Kazinform reports.

On April 21 the region moved from the ‘yellow zone’ to the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of coronavirus infection the countrywide. Since the last year the region recorded 4,890 coronavirus cases. Most of the cases up to 846 were detected for the past 20 days of April. 47 new coronavirus cases were recorded over the last 24 hours.

«In conformity with the decree of the chief state sanitary doctor as of March 25, 2021, quarantine restrictions may be toughened if the epidemiological situation worsens within 5 days (transition from ‘yellow zone’ to the ‘red zone’),» press secretary of the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department Aiman Zhanakhayeva said.

Notably, 20,600 people got COVID-19 vaccine in the region so far.