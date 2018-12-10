Kyzylorda region’s time zone to be changed

BAIKONYR KAZINFORM - Governor of Kyzylorda region Krymbek Kusherbayev made a statement that starting December 21, 2018, all the clocks will be turned back an hour in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The governor's video message to the region's residents is posted on the website of the Kyzylorda Regional Administration.

"According to the results of research by the Fesenkov Astrophysical Institute, Kazakhstan's leading astronomy and astrophysics research institute, the territory of Kyzylorda region is at latitude between 59° and 68°, which is within the 4th time zone and is more than one hour difference from Astana time," he said.

Experts believe that the best solution for the natural geographical and socio-economic situation in the region will be the transfer from the 5th to the 4th time zone. The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopted the respective resolution, the statement reads.

The governor informed that the change time zone, according to the Human and Animal Physiology Institute of the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science, will make it possible to eliminate the factors which affect the health of residents of Kyzylorda region and will result in 4.2-percent energy saving.

On December 21, 2018, the time zone change will also be introduced in the city of Baikonyr, which has a special status of Russia's jurisdiction but is located in Kyzylorda region of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"The Resolution of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan will be published in the local media. All residents of the city will be informed," Baikonyr city administration told Kazinform.