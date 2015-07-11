EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:41, 11 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Kyzylorda region to be withdrawn from the buffer zone in 2015

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As a result of measures to improve the system of veterinary medicine this year Kyzylorda region will be withdrawn from the buffer zone, according to the regional department of internal policy.

    According to the Governor's office, meat production volumes have significantly increased. Thus, within the last two years the volume of investments in the agricultural sector has risen almost 8-fold. It is worth noting that this year the region will launch Kazalinsk cattle breeding complex (LLP "Syr marzhany") and a breeding farm in Syrdarya area of the region (LLP "Zher-Shagan"). Similar feed yard will be built in Zhalagash area (LLP "Mega-Agro").

    Tags:
    Kyzylorda region Agro-industrial complex development Agriculture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!