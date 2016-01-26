EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:56, 26 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Kyzylorda region to build oil refinery

    None
    None
    KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM An oil refinery will be built in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform reports.

    According to Governor of the region Sultan Makashov, who held a meeting with population today, at the first stage, the plant will produce 100 tonnes of oil products per annum.

    As the Governor told, gasification of the region will start this year.

    Besides, Torebay bi, Aktobe and Turmagambet districts will develop poultry industry and Karmakshi district will boost sheep farming too.

    Tags:
    Kyzylorda region Oil & Gas Kyzylorda News Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!