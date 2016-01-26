Kyzylorda region to build oil refinery

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM An oil refinery will be built in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform reports.

According to Governor of the region Sultan Makashov, who held a meeting with population today, at the first stage, the plant will produce 100 tonnes of oil products per annum.

As the Governor told, gasification of the region will start this year.

Besides, Torebay bi, Aktobe and Turmagambet districts will develop poultry industry and Karmakshi district will boost sheep farming too.