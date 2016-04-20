Kyzylorda region to build over 3 000 flats in 2016

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM More than 3 000 flats will be built in Kyzylorda region this year, Kazinform learnt from Governor of the region Krymbek Kusherbayev as saying at the briefing devoted to discussion of implementation of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan today.

Taking the floor, Kusherbayev pointed out dynamic growth in housing construction sector of the region as per the Nurly Zhol and Development of Regions governmental programs.

“In 2015, the region commissioned 138 800 sq m of housing, or 1740 flats. In 2016, the volume of housing construction rose by 3.5 times and in Kyzylorda region – by 8 times,” said the Governor.

According to Kusherbayev, the region actively collaborates with Samruk Kazyna Real Estate fund and Housing Construction Savings Bank of Kazakhstan. “212 400 sq m of housing or 3170 flats are planned to be built this year,” he added.