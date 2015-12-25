Kyzylorda region to continue implementation of industrial projects despite crisis – Governor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kyzylorda region is not going to cancel the implementation of the projects planned under the country's investment and industrial development

program. Governor of the region Krymbek Kusherbayev said it at a briefing in Astana today. “I am confident that diversification of economy is the only adequate response to today's challenges, to the global crisis. For this reason we decided not to cancel any industrial and investment project planned,” Kusherbayev said.

Thus, according to him, the processing industry of Kyzylorda region has shown 122.2% growth in the past three years.

“In average, gross product growth in processing industry in 2012 was at 4.5%. In 2015 this figure made 13.5%. This proves that our economy is diversified and its structure is changed,” the Governor added.

Kusherbayev reminded that the Head of State commissioned the country to double labour productivity in processing sector within a ten-year period.

“In the past three years, the industrial output in our region has risen 4.5 times,” he concluded.