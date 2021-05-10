EN
    11:39, 10 May 2021

    Kyzylorda rgn enters ‘green zone’ for coronavirus

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kyzylorda region has moved out the «yellow zone» on Kazakhstan’s map on the spread of COVID-19, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    According to the the COVID-19 spread map, Almaty, Nur-Sultan, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions are in the «red zone».

    Shymkent city, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Atyrau, and Aktobe regions are put in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

    Zhambyl, Mangistau, Turkestan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, and North Kazakhstan regions are put in the «green zone» for COVID-19.

