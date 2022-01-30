Kyzylorda rgn moves out of ‘red zone’ for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of January 30, 2022, Kazakhstan’s 15 areas remain in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent as well as Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread.

Kyzylorda region is put in the COVID-19 «yellow zone».

Turkestan region is the only area in the coronavirus «green zone».

Notably, the country’s daily COVID-19 cases have surged to 9,475 in the past 24 hours. 12,611 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.