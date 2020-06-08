Kyzylorda rgn to strengthen restrictions

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM Easing of quarantine regulations in Kyzylorda region caused surge in coronavirus cases, Khabar 24 reports.

The most of cases were reported in Kyzylorda. Restrictions will be toughened in Kyzylorda until stabilization of the epidemiological situation. The opening of children’s summer camps is also postponed.

As of today there are 465 coronavirus cases in the region. Out of 291 recorded cases, 136 falls on Kyzylorda.