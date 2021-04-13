EN
    22:22, 13 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Kyzylorda rgn toughens quarantine restrictions

    KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM The chief state sanitary doctor of Kyzylorda region inserted amendments to the decree on quarantine restrictions, the regional administration’s website reads.

    The region toughened quarantine restrictions the region entered the ‘yellow zone’ on April 8.The decree still bans any mass events, exhibitions, forums, conferences, family mass gatherings (weddings, iftar, etc) at home and restaurants. It suspends operations of computer clubs, children’s camps, children’s indoor playgrounds and attractions. It is proibited to hold mass sport events with spectators. Public transport should run from 09:00 a.m. until 06:00 p.m.


    Kyzylorda region Coronavirus
