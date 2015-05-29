KZT 1 bln allocated for promotion of healthy lifestyle in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Around KZT 1 bln is allocated annually for promotion of healthy lifestyle within the implementation of "Salamatty Kazakhstan", director of the national center of healthy lifestyle of the Ministry of the Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development of Kazakhstan Zhamilya Battakova informed at the CCS media briefing.

"We had an opportunity to finance the process of formation of healthy lifestyle thanks to implementation of "Salamatty Kazakhstan" program for 2011-2015. Annually, about KZT 1 bln is allocated for promotion of healthy lifestyle," she said.

Besides, the risk factors of development of infections among the population and use of tobacco are monitored within the framework of the program. The research shows the reduction of the number of smokers in the country.