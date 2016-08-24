EN
    14:47, 24 August 2016 | GMT +6

    KZT 10 mln certificate presented to bronze medal winner of Rio Olympics Karina Goricheva

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - A ceremony on welcoming Olympic athletes returning from Rio de Janeiro was held in Taldykorgan today.

    First Deputy Governor of the region Lyazzat Turlashev congratulated the Olympic athletes on their achievements and emphasized a contribution of the athletes to promotion of sport in the country.

    "The entire country was supporting and rooting for you. You justified our hopes, and I congratulate you on it as well," L. Turlashev said.

    At the ceremony, he presented a KZT 10 mln certificate to Olympic bronze medal winner Karina Goricheva and a 5 mln certificate to Margarita Yelisseyeva, who finished 3th at the Olympic Games.

