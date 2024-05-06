KZT 1.3 bln paid to those affected by floods in N Kazakhstan

The peak of severe floods has passed in North Kazakhstan. 3,898 homes were inundated at large with 2,330 remaining flooded, head of the regional communications service of North Kazakhstan Madina Tuleshova said.

14,228 people were evacuated to safer places since the beginning of the floods. 5,567 people returned home, while 8,821 are still staying at temporary shelters.

4,154 applications were submitted to get paid for flood damage. 3,748 families received one-time payments worth over 1,383,000,000 tenge in total. 694 damaged homes were inspected.

As earlier reported, construction of new housing for flood-affected people is underway in the region. 500 new houses will be built at large.

1,473 tons of humanitarian aid was delivered to North Kazakhstan from all over the country and from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.