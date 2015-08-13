KZT 15 mln spent for Ablai Khan Residence renovation in Petropavlosk (PHOTO)

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM "The Residence of Ablai Khan" museum complex has been opened in Petropavlovsk (North Kazakhstan region) today after the renovation. KZT15 mln was spent from the regional budget for this purpose.

"On the threshold of the Constitution Day we are re-opening today The Residence of Ablai Khan. The museum has not been renovated for 7 years since its opening in 2008. But thanks to the local authorities' efforts, KZT 15 mln was allocated from the budget for the repair of 4 halls and façade and other interior finishing works," Director of the museum Gulnar Syzdykova told Kazinform. The Residence of Ablai Khan was inaugurated August 21, 2008 with the participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.