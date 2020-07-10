KZT 150B allocated from government and regional budget during pandemic - Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 150 billion tenge has been allocated from the Government and regional budgets to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the expanded Government session on Friday, Kazinform correspondent cites the Akorda's Twitter account.

According to the Head of State, 150 billion tenge has been channeled to deal with immediate problems during the pandemic. The funds have been provided from the government and regional budgets. The President has said that the main task is to stop the spread of the coronavirus infection and achieve results in treatment of patients with COVID-19.