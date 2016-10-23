EN
    13:43, 23 October 2016 | GMT +6

    KZT 2,5 b for expansion of gas lines in Atyrau region

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - In Atyrau region 110 thousand physical and 3900 legal entities use the services of gas supplying entity JSC Kaztransgazaymak, Director of Atyrau branch Maksot Abuov told in the briefing in the regional communications service.

    "The number of gas consumers keeps growing. New business entities and private house construction in the city and suburban areas require more gas connections. To avoid any problems with network connection, the regional administration undertakes to finance construction of new gas pipelines on the amount of KZT 2 589 000 000 during 2017-2019.  Gas supply company will utilize KZT 1,1 billion for repair and construction", Mr. Abuov reported. He also said that municipal facilities and equipment are prepared for operation in winter conditions.

    "In order to prepare gas supply facilities for the heating season we carried out work in all gas facilities of the city and districts. We covered over 30% of gas distribution points. Considering the increased demand for the natural gas among the population, 74% consumers, in certain residential districts of the city and settlements gas regulators of greater capacity were installed. Over 28 km of internal and outdoor overhead gas lines have been laid. 204 km of underground steel inter-district and inter-settlement high-pressure and medium-pressure gas pipelines which have been service for over 15 years were inspected by the company laboratory", M. Abuov informed.

