KZT 37 bln for Rukhani Janghyru in Almaty rgn

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM KZT 37.1 billion will be spent for implementing Rukhani Janghyru projects in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

The funds will be allotted for the development of Rukhani Janghyru subprograms such as Rukhani Kazyna, Atameken, Tarbiye zhane bilim, Aqparat tolqyny of Tughan Zher program until 2022.

One of the largest projects realized in the region are shooting of Welcome to Zhetysu film, organization of blog tours to sacred places of Kazakhstan, development of various mobile applications, implementation of Zhetysu 360 virtual museum, etc.