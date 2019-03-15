KZT 4 bln attracted into industrial zones of Turkestan rgn

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM More than KZT 4 bln of investments have been attracted into industrial zones of Turkestan regions since the beginning of the year, Yuzhnyi Kazakhstan newspaper reports.



Eight businessmen submitted their applications to the Turkestan industrial zone to start business. The majority of them is set to produce asphalt concrete and concrete products, etc.



Two investors, planning to manufacture lath and road concrete mix, have decided to build plants at the Kentau industrial zone.



The Maktaaral industrial zone is expected to set up production of fruit jelly, candied fruits, berries and gourds, and production lines to dry fruits and berries up to 10,000 tons a year.