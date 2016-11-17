KZT 41 million to be spent for development of tourism in Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - KZT 41 million of the budget funds has been allocated for the initial stage of tourism development in Zhambyl region, Kazinform learnt from the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Zhambyl region. According to Zhambyl historians, the land between the rivers Shou and Talas where the modern territory of Zhambyl region is located is full of historical places and events.

Five historical objects of Zhambyl region have been included into the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage list - the ancient settlement of Aktobe (Stepninskoye), Kulan, Ornek, Kostobe, and also Akyrtas. In Taraz there has been opened the historical monument of national significance - the archaeological park "Ancient Taraz" where archeological excavations and scientific research financed by the national and local budget continue. Not all regions of Kazakhstan are gifted so generously with historical and archaeological memorials and unique natural climatic zones like Zhambyl region. Nevertheless, according to the head of Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Zhambyl region Karlygash Aralbekova, the tourist industry of the region is in stagnation today. According to her, despite continuous improvement measures and rendered tourist services in the Zhambyl region from 2013 for 2015, the tourist industry doesn't bring much profit for travel agencies or the budget.





"Favorable tendencies in the domestic economy and government support of the industry certainly, motivate business with construction of high-quality and budget hotels for tourists," K. Aralbekova says. At the initiative of the Chamber of Entrepreneurs a working group for development of tourist cluster and "Silk Road" project has been formed in order to ensure integrated approach towards formation of the strategy of development of tourism, modern infrastructure and investment attraction. A hallmark of Zhambyl region has been created. This hallmark and summaries about each tourist attraction have been sent to the travel companies of South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia. The expenditures for tourism development in the region have been estimated to amount to KZT 41 million. The amount was approved in the session of the regional maslikhat.

"EXPO-2017 is one of key projects of Kazakhstan. Four travel agencies representing the region will participate in preparation for this event: Zolotoy Karavan LLP, Taraz Travel LLP, Baiterek Travel Center LLP, Zhambyl-Service LLP which have concluded cooperation memorandums", she noted.





