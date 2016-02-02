KZT 43 bln invested in economy of Kazakhstan within legalization of property campaign - D. Akishev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - KZT 43 billion has been invested in the economy of Kazakhstan within the legalization of

property campaign, Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Daniayr Akishev told at the sitting of the Government of Kazakhstan.

"The process of legalization of property began on September 1, 2014.

As of January 26, 2016, the banks opened 219 accounts totaling 135 billion tenge. Over 90 percent of the amount was on the accounts opened in Almaty city. KZT 43 billion has been invested in the economy of the country by means of purchasing financial instruments. KZT 3.1 billion was paid to the budget. The remaining total amount on the accounts is about KZT 40 bln," D. Akishev said.

According to him, banks additionally registered 50 billion tenge in the period of December of 2015 and January of 2016 because of the simplified procedure of legalization and partial abolition of the requirement for keeping the money during a five-year span and payment of a 10% duty.