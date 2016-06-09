KZT 5 million to be paid to families of victims of terrorist acts in Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - The authorities of Aktobe region made a decision to increase the financial help to the families of the victims of the terrorist acts in Aktobe.

The financial help in the amount of KZT 5 million instead of KZT 1 million, as it was earlier informed, will be rendered to 4 families.

As reported, the terrorists attacked two gun shops and a military base of the National Guard in Aktobe on June 9. According to the information of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the majority of the attackers are detained now. Six people are still wanted.

As a result of the terrorist act seven people were killed including civilians. On the instruction of the Head of State, the financial help is rendered to the families of the victims and the injured in the terrorist attack.

Besides, the President declared June 9 the day of national mourning.