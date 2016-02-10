EN
    16:31, 10 February 2016 | GMT +6

    KZT 53 bln to be allocated for construction of rental housing

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev ordered to allocate KZT 53 billion for construction of rental housing, the press service of the Akorda informs via Twitter.

    "I order to allocate KZT 149 bln for construction of leasehold housing including KZT 22 bln for extension of credits to depositors," N. Nazarbayev told at the Government enlarged sitting.

    "I also order to allocate KZT 97 bln on a repayable basis for supporting private developers," the Head of State said.

