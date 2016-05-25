KZT 6 bln allocated for industrial zones’ development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In 2016 within the framework of the program "Business Road Map-2020" 6 billion tenge were allocated for six industrial zones of the country, said Deputy Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Aidar Arifkhanov at the forum of the countries of the Silk Road held as part of Astana Economic Forum.

According to him in 2015 the agency allocated 5.5 billion tenge to finance industrial zones in various regions of Kazakhstan. In 2016 it is planned to support 6 industrial zones in 5 regions of Kazakhstan in the amount of 6 billion tenge.

A.Arifkhanov informed that to date there are 42 industrial zones in the republic, only 15 of which, with a total area of 8.5 thousand hectares, are operating. 27 industrial zones are under construction.